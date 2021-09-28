St. Louis County officer shoots at armed man while attempting arrest

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County officer fired shots at a person wanted for assault after the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at police attempting to make an arrest.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident happened Tuesday just after 1 p.m., in the 10400 block of Lord Drive.

Panus said officers from the department’s Special Response Unit were attempting to arrest a suspect wanted for a domestic assault suspect, who was seated in a car on Lord Drive.

As the suspect got out of the vehicle, Panus said the person pointed a firearm at a police officer. The officer fired his own weapon at the suspect.

No one was injured and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident, Panus said.

The officer who fired the shots is 38 years of age with 6 years of law enforcement experience.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.