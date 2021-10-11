St. Louis County officers ordered to get COVID vaccine

CLAYTON, Mo. – The acting head of the St. Louis County Police Department is ordering all officers to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or get to weekly testing. The order was issued even though an officer has filed a lawsuit challenging whether the county’s mandate should apply to the police department.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the lawsuit claims the county council and St. Louis County Executive don’t have the authority alone to place requirements on officers. The St. Louis County Police Association opposes extending the vaccine requirement to police.

