The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in St. Louis County. At 11:13 a.m., officers from the North County Precinct responded to a shooting at the 11600 block of West Florissant Avenue.

They discovered a man inside a business with a gunshot wound. Despite being sent to a nearby hospital, the man died of his injuries.

Police chased a suspect, and then they were caught and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be shared as it becomes available.

For anyone with information about the incident, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).