ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.- Thousands of kids in the area will soon head back to school and St. Louis County officials want to make sure they have their vaccinations.

The St. Louis Health Department headquarters on North Hanley Road is one of the places where families can bring their kids to get their back to school vaccinations. It’s also where St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will speak later Wednesday morning highlighting the county’s back to school vaccination program.

Page’s Chief Spokesperson Doug Moore said the St. Louis County Department of Health is offering low or no-cost vaccinations at clinics through September 1. Moore told FOX 2 that Page is expected to say Wednesday morning that getting your kids immunized is a key part of giving them the best chance to stay healthy.

A release from the St. Louis County Department of Health pointed out that Missouri students must be current on specific immunizations before starting the school year. Those include shots for chickenpox and MMR or measles, mumps, and rubella. We’re told religious exemptions are allowed.

Page is expected to say that the COVID pandemic led to some families either skipping or postponing childhood vaccinations. If your kids are behind on their shots, Page will likely encourage you to bring your children to one of the clinics to get them up to date on their immunizations. COVID vaccinations are also offered at the clinics.

The vaccination clinics are taking place at the John C. Murphy Health Center, the North Central Community Health Center in Pine Lawn, and the South County Health Center in Sunset Hills. The clinics are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., then 12:30 p.m. until 4:00 pm.

Patients with insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards. No appointments are necessary, but students are asked to bring their shot records.

Page’s news conference is set for 8:30 a.m.