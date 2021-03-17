St. Louis County opens satellite court in St. Ann to improve access to services

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – With the pandemic forcing closures to public services, St. Louis County has opened a satellite court at The Crossings in St. Ann to help improve access to the justice system.

Public computer kiosks at the St. Ann satellite court are linked to the county’s main courthouse in Clayton, allowing people to use video conferencing technology to participate in courtroom proceedings.

The St. Ann satellite court will host landlord-tenant mediations, small claims disputes, associate criminal matters, name changes, family court proceedings, and weddings. People who wish to representative themselves in St. Louis County Circuit Court can file documents at the St. Ann location as well. Victims of domestic violence can also file orders of protection in person at the satellite court.

St. Louis County used $130,000 in CARES Act funding to remodel office space at The Crossings into the satellite court.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and Circuit Court Judge Michael Burton will hold a news conference Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. from the new satellite court offices. The event will be live-streamed on County Executive Sam Page’s Facebook page.

Judge Burton said many litigants in north county have difficulty acquiring transportation to the main courthouse in Clayton, so it made sense to open a satellite court in the area.