ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County owes the state of Missouri more than half a million dollars.

The county must repay the federal grant money after a county contractor used it improperly, according to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The grants paid for a workforce development program, but officials say it was out of compliance due to poor record-keeping. The contractor that ran the program, the Wellston-based nonprofit Family and Workforce Centers of America,’ has received millions in federal grant money over the years but has been scrutinized and accused of fraud and improper record-keeping.