ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County Parks truck that was stolen Tuesday in an overnight burglary has been found.

Police say at about 5:40 a.m. they responded to a call for a burglary at 347 CCC Road.

During that robbery, the truck was also stolen along with tools and construction materials.

The truck was found in the 2800 block of S. 18th street thanks to a citizen’s tip.