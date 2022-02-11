St. Louis County participating in state-wide speed enforcement campaign today

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department Highway Safety Unit will be participating in a state-wide speed enforcement campaign on Friday.

The department said in 2020, 404 people were killed in traffic crashes in Missouri that involved at least one driver speeding or driving too fast for the conditions. The preliminary data has indicated that 365 people were killed in the state in speed-related crashes in 2021.

Driving speed is the most common contributing factor to fatal crashes in Missouri. In 2021, it was cited as a contributing circumstance nearly 1.5 times as often as substance-impaired driving.

