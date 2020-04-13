St. Louis County plans temporary morgue for coronavirus outbreak

Breaking News
CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County will build a temporary morgue because of the increase in deaths due to the coronavirus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the facility is expected to open by the end of the week.

County Executive Sam Page says his staff is working with faith leaders about how to handle bodies with dignity. The permanent morgue has a capacity of 20 bodies.

State law requires the county medical examiner to investigate facts concerning some deaths, including those from a disease that is thought to be hazardous or contagious.

So far, 42 people in the county have died from the virus.

