OVERLAND, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery player recently won a big prize in the new “Hot 7s” scratchers game. They purchased the winning ticket worth $77,777 at the 7-Eleven on Midland Boulevard in Overland.

The “Hot 7s” scratchers tickets became available to players on February 28. Since then more than $4.8 million in prizes have been claimed and there is still $29.8 million in unclaimed prizes remaining. That includes five more prizes worth $77,777 plus one more top prize of $777,777 remains.

This scratchers ticket costs $10 to play. The odds of winning anything are around 1 in 3.23.