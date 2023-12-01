ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County police have arrested and charged Jayvion Williams for breaking into four different vehicles within a three-hour period on May 7, 2023.

On that evening, St. Louis County Police received four separate reports of damaged vehicles, all within a one-mile radius in south St. Louis County, occurring between 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

Victim one reported that their truck, parked at the Red Lobster restaurant on the 5000 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard, had its front driver’s side window broken, and the interior was rummaged through.

Victims two and three reported similar incidents at a bowling alley on the 11000 block of Tesson Ferry Road, where the front driver’s side windows of their vehicles were broken. Witnesses at the bowling alley helped police identify a suspect vehicle.

Victim four reported a break-in at Ronnie’s Theater, located at the 5000 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard, where the front driver’s side window was broken and the wallet containing credit cards was stolen.

Victim five reported another incident at Vetta Sports on the 12000 block of Old Tesson Road, where the rear passenger-side window was broken and the interior was rummaged through.

Using license plate readers and witness descriptions, the police identified a suspect vehicle at the bowling alley, placing it at all four incidents. Four days after the incidents, St. Louis County police spotted the vehicle in a shopping center near the various locations where the break-ins occurred.

Though the police’s initial attempt to stop the vehicle was unsuccessful, they later located the car filled with several people, including Williams.

Meanwhile, Columbia, Illinois, police were investigating Williams on unrelated charges. Following his arrest in St. Louis City, they obtained his mobile phone, revealing that his cellular location placed him at all four locations on May 7 at the time of the incidents.