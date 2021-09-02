St. Louis County police ask for help in search of missing teen last seen Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 15-year-old is missing and the St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help.

Ava Tyler Huntoon was seen Aug. 31 in the central county area wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, and may have a black backpack. She may have left the St. Louis area, according to police.

Ava is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 170 lbs, has hazel eyes, and has medium-length hair that is dyed black and blue.

If anyone has seen her or has any information about her whereabouts, please contact Detective Taylor at 636-529-8210 or call 911.