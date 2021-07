ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen July 16.

Answar May has a mental health diagnosis and does not have access to medication, according to St. Louis County Police.

May is 6 feet one inch tall, weighs 240 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information, please contact Dect. Tom Taylor at 636-529-8210.