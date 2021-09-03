St. Louis County police break up multiple fights at Christian high school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police responded to reports of multiple fights at Lutheran High School North Friday night.

Webster Groves, Maryland Heights, Ladue officers, and K-9 units were on the scene around 8:15 p.m. where at one point 200 people disrupted traffic on Lucas and Hunt Road, according to police.

A second call for aid was made to help break up the crowd.

The school is located at 5401 Lucas and Hunt Road.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

