St. Louis County Police Chief unexpectedly steps down

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton is unexpectedly stepping down from her position. Her office is cleaned out. Barton tells the Board of Police Commissioners that she is officially retiring.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that she will be leaving her post after accepting a large settlement after filing a federal complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She alleged discrimination.

Barton made a short appearance before the Board of Police Commissioners.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for 43 wonderful years of service at the department and that I am officially announcing that I am retiring. I wish you the best to whoever follows in my footsteps. I will always wish the best for this police department. Thank you for the opportunity to speak,” said Barton.

Kenneth Gregory

The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners has appointed a temporary replacement for Barton. Deputy Cheif Kenneth Gregory will now be serving as acting chief effective today.

The St. Louis County Council passed a symbolic vote of “no confidence” in April. They said she fumbled her way through her job and there are serious concerns of mismanagement during her short tenure.

The resolution criticizes Barton for how she handled accounts of racism in the department along with disciplinary measures and personnel issues, including allegations of officers being transferred as a form of retaliation.

Barton told FOX 2 in April that there is racism in the department but says she is working to address it. She also denies making transfers out of retaliation.

Barton had no plans to resign in the wake of the council’s action.

Remember, it was Sam Page who said that Chief Mary Barton was not his choice to be the police chief. How would you like to start a new job & hear that from your boss? What kind of support would you receive? — Tim Fitch (@ChiefTimFitch) July 30, 2021

Sam Page cancelling the police chief today will definitely divert the public's attention from Faisal Khan's false allegations in his letter. #SoPredictable — Tim Fitch (@ChiefTimFitch) July 30, 2021