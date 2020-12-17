St. Louis County Police Commissions recognizes, honors a father’s sacrifice

FENTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Commission honored a father who’s being remembered as a hero.

Earlier this year, John Colter gave his life to save his daughter. On Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton presented the Citizen Service Citation Award to Kathy Colter, John’s This is the first time the police department has given the award posthumously.

On Jan. 23, 2020, Colter’s daughter Kristine was ambushed inside of her Fenton home by her estranged husband, James Kempf.

Colter was in the driveway loading his grandkids into his car when he heard gunshots inside of the home. Colter ran into the home to find Kempf with a gun and his daughter shot twice.

Colter tried to wrestle the gun away from his son-in-law and instructed his daughter to run and get help.

Kempf shot Colter in the head and killed him while Kristine escaped to a neighbor’s home.

At the time of the incident, Barton was a captain at the precinct that handled the case. She said the case stuck with her and she wrote the nominating letter in March. Now in December, she was finally able to officially honor John Colter.