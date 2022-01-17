St. Louis County Police Department releases public wellness app

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has launched a new app to help the public gain access to important information.

It was originally created for department employees and family members, but it also has features accessible to the public. The public can access information on career opportunities inside the department, important department phone numbers, safety and crime prevention tips, links to department social media pages, department policies and procedures, department history, and directions on how to compliment an officer.

Inside the app, department employees can access “self-assessments, a wellness toolkit, Chaplain support services, therapy finder services, injury prevention and fitness information, as well as a one-touch crisis alert function.”

The app is available on Apple and Android devices. It can be found in the Apple and Google stores under St. Louis County PD with an image of the County Police Department’s patch.