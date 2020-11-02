St. Louis County Police Department to hold public webinar on Use of Force policy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Departments want citizens to weigh in on their Use of Force policy.

“The legal and appropriate use of force by officers is one of the most critical issues for

police departments to manage,” Sergeant Benjamin Granda said.

They want the public to be aware of the current police and then have a voice in any future policy changes.

The public can be a part of one of two webinars the department is hosting where they will guide the public through the current policy and “then take comments about potential changes.”

The first webinar will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10. The second webinar is at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12. Citizens must register for the webinars.

Click here to register for the first webinar.

Click here to register for the second webinar.

Citizens can also email their opinion on the policy to policycomment@stlouisco.com. The department said the emails will be reviewed by the policy development team.

Click here for the current Use of Force policy.