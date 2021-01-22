St. Louis County police dispatcher using racial slur no longer on force

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The racist slur spoken by a St. Louis County police dispatcher was broadcast over the police radio.

The St. Louis County Police Officers Association called the racist language appalling and called for swift action to terminate the officer. County police launched an investigation and confirm the employee is no longer with the department.

A department spokesperson would not say Thursday if the employee left on his own or was terminated. The spokesperson said terms of the separation are part of a closed personnel record and cannot be disclosed.

The only information reveled was that the individuals date of employment began 1/20/2004 and ended 1/19/2021.

William Dailey, the general counsel for the St. Louis County chapter of the Ethical Society of Police, an organization representing black police officers, is critical of the department for not releasing more information. He said the department has shared information about terminations in the past. https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/two-st-louis-county-officers-who-misled-investigators-in-fatal-berkeley-car-chase-are-fired/article_dd8ef0d8-68e3-52c4-949c-63b6a747c23b.html

“The board of police commissioners and everyone down that chain within the department ought to demand better from those who are making these decisions,” he said.

John Bowman, president of the St. Louis County NAACP, said it’s his understanding the dispatcher was terminated and applauds the department for the outcome.

“At some point, it would be very helpful if the leadership of St. Louis County could reveal to organizations what was the final determination here, how was it reached, and how would this impact making sure something like this doesn’t happen in the future,” Bowman said.

Police sources told FOX 2 the dispatcher is the brother-in-law of St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton. When the dispatcher’s actions surfaced, she stated, “As I have said in past, discrimination by word or deed shall not be tolerated by any of us in the St. Louis County Police Department. We have and will continue to hold one another accountable.”

Bowman said Thursday: “The chief is not ready for this job. There should have been more transparency on how the dismissal was determined to be needed. When we will black organizations be included in communication?”