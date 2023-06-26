ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Affton High School auditorium was where the Affton Southwest Precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department invited the public to join them in a discussion about being prepared for an active shooter situation.

Fire chiefs from the Mehlville and Affton fire departments also joined the discussion.

“We have training every year for our officers,” said Lt. Shawn McGuire for the St. Louis County Police Department. “The more we can be prepared for that, the better we’re going to serve our community.”

McGuire said being prepared for an active shooting scenario can help individuals stay calm and make swift decisions under pressure. He added there is not a one-size-fits-all approach for how individuals should respond during an active shooter scenario, but says the phrase run, hide, fight is worth remembering.

The idea is to run to safety if possible. If running away is not an option, hide somewhere safe. As a last resort, be prepared to fight and look for objects that can be turned into weapons.

McGuire also suggested knowing your surrounding and being aware of exit options. He said that Monday’s presentation was not designed to create fear but rather help residents be armed with as much information as possible that could help keep them safe.