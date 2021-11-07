St. Louis County police find shooting victim while responding to car crash on I-55

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police responding to a report of a car crash on Saturday evening found themselves having to investigate a shooting instead.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a police spokeswoman, officers in south county were called around 9:20 p.m. to Interstate 55 near Butler Hill Road for an accident.

But instead of a crash scene, officers found a man lying on the ground near a car suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Panus said officers found no evidence of a car crash and have since reclassified the incident to a shooting.