St. Louis County police in stand-off with armed man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are attempting to negotiate with an armed man who barricaded himself inside a south St. Louis County residence following a reported domestic violence incident.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to the 7800 block of Fleta Street around 1 p.m.

An individual identified as a female victim was taken from the home and brought to a local hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The man inside the house is 59 years old. He was charged earlier Thursday with kidnapping, first-degree domestic assault, and third-degree domestic assault.