St. Louis County police investigate double shooting that killed one man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured.

The shooting happened Sept. 1 in the 10,000 block of Duke Drive around 11:05 p.m., according to St. Louis County Police. When officers responded to the scene, two men had sustained gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Callion Barnes of St. Louis. The second victim is being treated for injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.​