ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Police Department is currently looking into a deadly shooting that occurred in north St. Louis. This incident took place at 11:03 p.m. on October 27.

Police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 8300 block of Mayfair Place. Upon arrival, they discovered a man inside a residence who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To provide information anonymously you can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).