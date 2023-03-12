ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide just south of Interstate 70 near North Hanley Road.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a police spokesman, the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. at a residence in the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive. Police found the victim, an unidentified man, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Tipsters who’d like to remain anonymous or receive a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.