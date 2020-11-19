St. Louis County police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of 5-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators in St. Louis County were called to a hospital Wednesday afternoon following the death of a 5-year-old boy.

According to Sergeant Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, a St. Louis City hospital contacted authorities around 5 p.m.

Authorities learned the child was likely in the 1700 block of Chiquita Terrace prior to being brought to the hospital.

The child did not suffer any obvious trauma or injury that would have caused his death, Granda said.

The department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.