St. Louis County Police issue an endangered person advisory for missing Florissant teen

UPDATE: She has been found safe.

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kamille West was last seen Friday afternoon at 6167 Sheringham Place in Florissant wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, pink sweatpants, and black flip-flops.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 132 lbs, has brown eyes, and has a dark complexion. West left the residence on foot and is without her medication. She is autistic, has epilepsy and psychosis.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.