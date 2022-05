ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teenage girl.

Kierra A. Crues, 15, was last seen Friday in the 12000 block of Foxspur Ct. Police shared limited information Saturday afternoon on her disappearance.

If you have any information about Crues, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or your nearest law enforcement agency.