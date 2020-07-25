St. Louis County police Lt. Col. alleges race is the reason he’s not chief

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police Lt. Col. Troy Doyle filed an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint Friday, alleging he was passed over for the position of police chief because he is Black. Doyle’s attorney said St. Louis County turned to Doyle when they needed someone to clean up problems at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

“He developed procedures for accountability for transparency,” said Jerome Dobson, Doyle’s attorney. “He even found charges imposed on inmates he thought were unjust. He eliminated those and he made a huge difference in cleaning up the problems and the county jail.”

Dobson also said Doyle was credited with helping St. Louis County take over policing for the City of Jennings. Dobson claims St. Louis County Executive Sam Page favored Doyle becoming chief but ran into opposition from supporters of the St. Louis Police Foundation and campaign contributors.

“County Executive Sam Page reported to Troy Doyle that he was encountering opposition to his candidacy to be the next chief of police because of his race,” Dobson said.

A representative for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page responded with an audio recording of a message Dobson left for Page’s Chief of Staff Winston Calvert. Dobson notified Calvert he was representing Doyle and pursuing a race discrimination claim. Dobson’s message indicates he plans to act before the August primary.

The St. Louis County Counselor sent a letter to Dobson claiming he threatened to act unless the county agreed to a $3.5 million settlement. The letter accuses Dobson of offering to make sure no one knew about the accusations if the settlement was paid quickly.

Dobson responded with a letter of his own denying he was part of a shakedown.

“This was an opportunity to negotiate,” he said.