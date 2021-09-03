St. Louis County Police officer pepper-sprayed while trying to stop fight

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County Police officer was pepper-sprayed Friday morning.

The officer arrived at an apartment complex where a man and a woman were fighting in a domestic dispute. The couple was spraying each other with pepper spray when the officer was accidentally hit. The officer was not the intended target.

The officer washed his eyes out and was not seriously injured.

This incident happened at the Lucas and Hunt Apartment Complex at about 11:15 a.m.

