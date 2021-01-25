St. Louis County police officer struck by vehicle after traffic stop

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County police officer was struck by a vehicle late Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop in south county.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident happened just after 6:25 p.m. at Tesson Ferry Road and Vasel Drive.

The officer pulled over a pedestrian vehicle for an undisclosed traffic violation. During the stop, the driver took off, hitting the officer with the driver’s own vehicle.

The officer suffered only a minor injury and refused a trip to the hospital.

Meanwhile, police have the identity of the driver and are working to locate him.