St. Louis County police officer tests positive for COVID; 22nd employee overall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Another St. Louis County police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the officer was assigned to the Division of Operational Support. It’s not clear how the officer contracted the virus.

This is the 22nd member of the police department to catch COVID. The first employee tested positive on March 28.

Police said the potentially affected work area(s) and vehicle(s) have been thoroughly cleaned.

Granda said 18 of the 22 employees have recovered and returned to duty.