St. Louis County police respond to murder, standoff in Moline Acres

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. – St. Louis County’s tactical operations unit is in Moline Acres Tuesday night hoping to resolve a situation with a person who barricaded themselves inside a residence.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, Moline Acres officers received a call for a shooting just after 6:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Chambers Road. County police and officers from other municipalities responded as well.
Officers went inside the residence and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, along with the suspected shooter, who had barricaded himself inside the home.
Police extracted the victim and he was rushed to a local hospital, but the victim died a short time later.