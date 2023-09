AFFTON, Mo. – St. Louis County police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in Affton.

The shooting took place in the 9100 block of Rambler Drive, near the intersection of MacKenzie and Gravois roads.

An officer shot an individual. That person was brought to a local hospital. There’s been no word on that person’s condition.

This is a developing news story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.