FENTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are asking the public for help to find a missing 12-year-old. Isabella ‘Ava’ Diaz was last seen around 10:00 am today in the 900 block of Zimmerman Trails. She has made threats of self-harm in the last 24-hours.

Diaz is described as 5 feet tall, 95lbs, with blue eyes. She has brown, shoulder-length hair and was wearing a tan sweater with a tan, hooded puffer coat, blue jeans/jeggings, and Vans slip-on shoes. She was carrying an Aqua Vera Bradley backpack.

Call 911 or St. Louis County Police if you have any information about her location at 636-529-8210.