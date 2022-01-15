St. Louis County Police search for missing 38-year-old woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are searching for a 38-year-old woman who went missing Friday morning.

April Muckerman was last seen around 7 a.m. leaving a friend’s residence in the 200 block of Northport Hills in North County. She left her purse and belongings behind, according to police.

Muckerman is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 115 lbs, has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and a blue T-shirt under her sweatshirt.

Muckerman has a medical diagnosis that requires medication and she is without her medication. She has not been in contact with her friends since she was last seen, according to police.

Muckerman is not from the St. Louis area and police are concerned for her well-being due to her medical condition and extreme weather.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.