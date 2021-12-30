St. Louis County Police search for missing 83-year-old woman

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are searching for a missing 83-year-old woman.

Shirley Mize was last seen at 1620 Gravois in High Ridge around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has grey hair, blue eyes, and a light complexion.

She was last seen wearing a long white sleeve shirt and blue jeans. Mize drives a white 2015 Hyundai Tucson with Missouri license plates GN85M.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.