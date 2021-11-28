St. Louis County Police search for missing teenager

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a 14-year-old who went missing overnight.

According to police, Amira Shahid left a family member’s home around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of E. Humes Lane. Police suspect she may have left with an adult man.

Police described Shahid as 5’5″ tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, a medium complexion, and a scar on her forehead. She was last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt and dark leggings.

Anyone with information on Shahid’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.