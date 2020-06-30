St. Louis County police search for motive after man shoots girlfriend, their child

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is suspected of shooting his estranged girlfriend and their 5-year-old child before turning the gun on himself in north St. Louis County.

Both the man and woman are dead. The little boy is hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Seven Hills Drive near West Florissant.

St. Louis County police initially responded to a burglar alarm at the home. Sadly, it was much worse than a burglary.

Police found 34-year-old Kiauna Jones shot to death. Her son, Kabari, had also been shot.

The man who shot them also shot and killed himself, police said.

The suspected gunman was Jones’ estranged boyfriend and Kabari’s father, Jones’ father told Fox 2/News 11.

Kiauna’s loved ones saw reports about the shootings on the news but didn’t know they happened at her home.

Jones also had a 15-year-old son. Loved ones are thankful he was out of town with family and not at the home at the time of the shootings.

Police have yet to say anything about a motive.