ST. LOUIS – The NAACP held a town hall forum on police chases Tuesday, during which relatives of innocent victims expressed their displeasure over the number of innocent lives lost.

“It’s been four and a half years since I’ve seen my son,” said Connie Batsell.

Her son, Krystofer, was an innocent victim killed during a police pursuit in St. Charles County.

“I don’t want another mother to know this pain,” Batsell said. “I still get choked up about it.”

Batsell and other victims attending the forum at the Omega Center in north St. Louis called for more police accountability. Some said police pursuits happen too often and with little regard for those in their path.

Some community members attending Tuesday’s forum said the entire state needs a more unified policy.

Leaders with the St. Louis City and St. Louis County chapters of the NAACP started meetings with police leaders last year to find common ground. Those leaders believe technology can be used to make innocent bystanders safer.

“We just don’t want to keep endangering innocent citizens,” said John Bowman, president of the St. Louis County NAACP. “That’s our primary concern.”

Adolphus Pruitt, president of the St. Louis City NAACP, said ongoing discussions have been geared toward answering the question, “How do we find a way to manage the process better, with outcomes not as traumatic or detrimental as they’ve been so far?”

St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory attended the forum. He said his department installed new technology on five police cars Tuesday. He said the new alert system is designed to send an alert to anyone using a free app if they are within a two-mile radius of a pursuit.

For now, Gregory said the technology will be tested internally before determining whether it will be available to the public. He said his department’s policy is to pursue only in cases of a felony.

“We don’t want to take that ability to lock up felons by stopping pursuits,” Gregory said.