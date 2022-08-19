ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has joined The Right Time initiative to expand reproductive health services.

During the first year of the program, the department of public health will receive at least $85,000 in order to provide same-day birth control methods. The money will also fund orientation and training opportunities for staff that will begin in October.

The Right Time program is funded by Missouri Foundation for Health. The department said it is based on the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue the future they want, including if, when, and under what circumstances they get pregnant.