St. Louis County prosecutor’s office offers case review sessions with the general public

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has launched a new community case review program.

Once a month, community members will be invited to talk with prosecutors about cases on a certain topic. The first review was Monday night about adult and child sex crimes.

Melissa Smith and Teresa Bomkamp are twin sisters and prosecuting attorneys with the sexual assault and child abuse team in St. Louis County. Combined, they have over three decades of experience and work alongside Lisa Jones, the head of the victim unit.

For the community case review, they each talk about a case they have worked on, that brings up certain issues they think the public would want to know about.

“For example, I’m talking about a specific case, changing the names, changing the locations; that sort of thing. But the issue I’m dealing with is the issue victims have with not wanting to testify or not wanting to testify and changing their minds,” Smith said.

The women talked about some of the hardest cases they have worked on, why they issue certain cases and not others, the challenges they sometimes face with having enough evidence to press charges, and the effect a trial and testifying has on a victim.

Throughout the conversation, community members were free to ask questions.

Once the conversation wrapped up, community members who were on the review panel said they thought the conversation was great and were walking away feeling very informed.

Clay Farmer, the Director of Security and Community Engagement for the prosecuting attorney’s office, said they are going to start doing these once a month. Next month’s discussion will be with the homicide team.

At present, they are keeping the panel to 12 community members. If you are interested in attending, you can email Farmer at cfarmer2@stlouisco.com.