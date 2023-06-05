A package of Plan B contraceptive is displayed at a pharmacy. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is distributing free emergency contraception by request at its three permanent health centers.

The emergency contraception kits contain Plan B (levonorgestrel), which can be used by women to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or after other birth control methods fail.

The kits will be available during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at the John C. Murphy Health Center (Berkeley), the North Central Community Health Center (Jennings), and the South County Health Center (Sunset Hills).

The kits are free to anyone who asks, and recipients will not be required to turn over personal information.

The health department is working in conjunction with the Missouri Family Health Council‘s Free EC initiative to make sure people with geographic or financial barriers have access to reproductive care.