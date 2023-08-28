ST. LOUIS, COUNTY — That must be one lucky gas station. A Missouri Lottery player visiting the QuikTrip on Dunn Road won a prize over a million dollars for the second time this year.

The most recent player won the August 26 Lotto jackpot, matching all six numbers drawn. The chances of that happening are around one in 3.5 million. This prize is worth $1.3 million. This player has until February 22 to claim the prize at a regional office.

In January, a ticket worth $1 million was sold at the same convenience store. That player won the top prize in the “Millionaire Blowout” scratchers game.