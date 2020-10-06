St. Louis County received 140,000 requests for absentee ballots; 30,000 already returned

ST. ANN, Mo. – St. Louis County Election officials are helping voters get ready for November’s election, and this year that includes many that will be voting early by mail-in or absentee ballots.

Election officials showed off the cages that house and transport election equipment and polling place supplies. They also showed trays of absentee and mail-in ballots already received.

Officials say they have received requests for 140,000 absentee ballots. They have already had more than 30,000 returned.

Important dates:

Oct. 7- last day to register

Oct. 21- last day to request an absentee ballot

Nov. 3- all ballots must be in-hand to be counted

