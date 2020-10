CLAYTON, MO. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is asking everyone to wear a mask, wash hands, and respect other people’s spaces. He says that these small actions can lead to big results.

St. Louis County is launching a new campaign to promote these “superpowers” and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. They feature regular people from St. Louis County and is focused on zip codes that have the most vulnerable residents.

Be a Hero. Keep St. Louis Safe from COVID-19. https://t.co/kQJyWL65Zm — St. Louis County DPH (@StLCountyDOH) October 21, 2020