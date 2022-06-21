ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The office of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page released subpoenas Monday night related to a federal investigation involving a COVID-19 relief kickback scheme.

Former St. Louis County employee Tony Weaver was indicted in the scheme on Tuesday, June 7.

The county originally denied requests to release the subpoenas last week. Federal investigators sent three subpoenas to St. Louis County. They asked for records on 14 small businesses that applied for small business grants. Four of them had won a $15,000 grant in 2020. The other ten were denied.

Page, who hired Weaver as a county jail employee said he fired him immediately after hearing of the indictment.

Weaver is accused of helping businesses apply for the federal funds, and getting a cut if approved.