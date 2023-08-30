ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County Republican is suing to block possible statewide ballot measures that would allow St. Louis and St. Louis County to set their own firearms restrictions.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Paul Berry III said three initiative petitions submitted by ‘Sensible Missouri’ violate the U.S. and Missouri constitutions. He’s asked the Secretary of State to reject them.

Berry explained that he has proposed several revisions to the petitions’ wording if they gain enough signatures. He also asked the state auditor to rewrite their fiscal estimates.

A hearing date for the lawsuit has not been set.