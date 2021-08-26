St. Louis County resident wins $100,000 on scratchers game

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County resident has claimed the second of seven top prizes in a new Missouri Lottery scratchers game.

The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 703 Union Road in Affton.

Super Crossword Tripler is a $5 scratchers game introduced by the Missouri Lottery on May 13, 2021.

The game has more than $10.7 million in unclaimed prizes, ranging from $5 to $100,000. As of this writing, there are five $100,000 prizes yet to be won. The first winning ticket was purchased earlier this month in Hillsboro.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News