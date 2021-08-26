St. Louis County resident wins $100,000 on scratchers game

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County resident has claimed the second of seven top prizes in a new Missouri Lottery scratchers game.

The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 703 Union Road in Affton.

Super Crossword Tripler is a $5 scratchers game introduced by the Missouri Lottery on May 13, 2021.

The game has more than $10.7 million in unclaimed prizes, ranging from $5 to $100,000. As of this writing, there are five $100,000 prizes yet to be won. The first winning ticket was purchased earlier this month in Hillsboro.