FLORISSANT, Mo. – Neighbors paid tribute to a woman who was struck and killed in a car crash in Florissant on Saturday.

They are pushing for more to be done to fix what many say is a dangerous intersection known for speeding.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, the St. Louis County Police Department said a man driving a Buick LaCrosse on Halls Ferry Road near Vaile Avenue crossed into southbound traffic and struck a Hyundai Sonata.

The driver he struck was 45-year-old Laquita Gandy. She was taken to the hospital, where she died the next day. She has two daughters.

Friends said they were shocked by the sudden loss.

“She was just a joy to be around, very high-spirited,” said Dawayne Robinson.

“She impacted a lot of people’s lives,” said Nicole Futreall, a neighbor. “She was the go-to lady, she just had the fun ideas, let’s have a BBQ, everybody come over. Laquita’s house was just always the fun house, she will be missed.”

The intersection where Gandy was struck is just minutes away from her home. Neighbors call it a magnet for crashes.

“I, myself had an accident at that same intersection and I was able to walk away from it but,” Robinson said. “Since I’ve been here, there’s been several accidents over at that very intersection, so I don’t know what more can be done than the traffic lights that are already there, but it seems to be a trouble spot.”

The driver of the Buick suffered no life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

“They need to be charged because they took a mother away from her children,” Futreall said.

This is an ongoing investigation. It is unclear whether the driver of the Buick that struck and killed Laquita will face charges.

If you have any information about this accident, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).